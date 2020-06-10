Social Distancing: Restaurants, Bars Open Indoor Dining In MN

Will You Be Heading To Minnesota Restaurants Now That They're Allowing Indoor Dining?

People can dine-in at restaurants and bars again in Minnesota starting June 10th.

They state is loosening its COVID-19 restrictions, allowing indoor dining at restaurants up to 50 percent capacity.

Restaurants had been allowed to do outdoor seating since June first, but that can be a crapshoot, as yesterday’s weather showed.

Along with the 50 percent capacity limit, restaurants workers are required to wear masks. Customers are encouraged to wear masks.

Plus, reservations are required for any restaurant.

In Moorhead, Harold’s on Main is taking advantage and opening its doors to customers for the first time since March.

They had already opened their patio.

I looked around to find restaurants in Moorhead that have announced they’re opening for indoor dining.

As for bars, Vic’s Lounge is joining Harold’s in opening up for indoor customers today. Although Vic’s says they’re holding off on Bingo, Trivia, and karaoke for now.

A couple restaurants posted on social media that they’re opening. Boulder Tap House says it’s opening today. The restaurants was closed yesterday Tuesday

Speakeasy in South Moorhead also announced they’re reopening today.

And Jay’s Smokin’ BBQ in the Moorhead Center Mall says they’re getting to bring back tables for customers to eat at on the 10th.

Some restaurants aren’t starting indoor dining yet, but they are getting their patios ready.

Rustica was originally going to open its patio for the first time on Tuesday, but the rain washed those plans out.

So they’re gunning to open theirs Wednesday instead.

And Sol. Avenue Kitchen next to Junkyard Brewing is reopening its patio space on Thursday.

There are a lot of local spots that haven’t announced publicly when they’ll reopen. So if you’re looking for a place to eat, just give them a call ahead of time.

But that’s the big question. Are you ready to head back to restaurants for indoor dining? Or are you going to hold off for a while? Let us know your plans.

You can message me on Facebook and Twitter.