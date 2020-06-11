Fargo Main Avenue construction shifts to paving between Broadway to 7th Street

Speeds are reduced in the work zone.

FARGO, N.D. – Crews are making progress on the Main Avenue reconstruction project in Fargo.

The road remains closed to traffic between east of University Drive to west of the 10th Street South underpass bridge as well as west of 8th Street South and Broadway.

“We are currently starting as of today, paving operations from Broadway to about 7th street. We should be finishing underground within 8th street right now, within the next day or two. And getting that ready for operations here shortly,” says Jared Heller, Project Manager at Dakota Underground Co.

There are no changes as far as impacts to traffic along the work route.