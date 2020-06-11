North Dakota reports 39 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death Thursday

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 39 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Thursday.

Ten counties report new cases including Burleigh, Cass, Dickey, McKenzie, Morton, Ransom, Richland, Traill, Ward and Williams Counties.

A woman in her 70s from Cass County died. She had underlying health conditions.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 2,980 positive cases, 32 current hospitalizations, 2,515 people recovered and 74 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 1,984 of the total positive cases and 62 of the total deaths.



BY THE NUMBERS

123,082 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+3,375 total tests from yesterday)

82,788 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,128 unique individuals from yesterday)

79,808 – Total Negative (+1,089 unique individuals from yesterday)

2,980 – Total Positive (+39 unique individuals from yesterday)

1.2% – Daily Positivity Rate**

193 – Total Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)

32 – Currently Hospitalized (-1 individuals from yesterday)

2,515 – Total Recovered (+33 individuals from yesterday)

74 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY