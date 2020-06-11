North Dakota reports 39 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death Thursday
CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 39 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Thursday.
Ten counties report new cases including Burleigh, Cass, Dickey, McKenzie, Morton, Ransom, Richland, Traill, Ward and Williams Counties.
A woman in her 70s from Cass County died. She had underlying health conditions.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 2,980 positive cases, 32 current hospitalizations, 2,515 people recovered and 74 deaths.
Cass County accounts for 1,984 of the total positive cases and 62 of the total deaths.
123,082 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+3,375 total tests from yesterday)
82,788 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,128 unique individuals from yesterday)
79,808 – Total Negative (+1,089 unique individuals from yesterday)
2,980 – Total Positive (+39 unique individuals from yesterday)
1.2% – Daily Positivity Rate**
193 – Total Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)
32 – Currently Hospitalized (-1 individuals from yesterday)
2,515 – Total Recovered (+33 individuals from yesterday)
74 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Burleigh County – 3
- Cass County – 26
- Dickey County – 1
- McKenzie County – 3
- Morton County – 1
- Ransom County – 1
- Richland County – 1
- Traill County – 1
- Ward County – 1
- Williams County – 1