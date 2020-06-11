Red River Valley Fairgrounds Hosts Fair Food Thursdays

WEST FARGO, N.D. – The pandemic may have cancelled the fair, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get fair food.

Every Thursday during the summer, from 11 AM to 7 PM, people can get their favorite fair foods at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds.

Each week, different vendors will be at the grounds to give you a taste of all the fair food you’ve been missing.

“All of our larger events, our fairs and festivals, have all been cancelled. So, without people putting on these small events, and people coming out to support us, we wouldn’t be around next year,” said Anthony Bachman, the owner of the Fargo Fillies stand.

The event will also include a beer garden, and the fairgrounds have implemented social distancing and sanitizing stations.

Admission is free.