WATCH LIVE: Minnesota governor, legislative leaders to roll out police reform bill in response to George Floyd’s death at 3 p.m.

On Thursday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders will roll out a police reform bill that will be the focus of the special session that starts Friday.

The proposed changes to policing include use of force, funding for alternatives to policing and greater police oversight.

The bill was drafted in response to the killing of George Floyd, who died while in Minneapolis police custody. Bystander video showed former police officer Derek Chauvin pinning Floyd to the ground and pressing his knee onto his neck as Floyd cried out repeatedly that he could not breathe. Neither Chauvin nor the other three officers on scene moved from their positions under an ambulance arrived.

On Wednesday, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced his plans to reform the Minneapolis Police Department, starting by withdrawing from contract negotiations with the police union and restarting an effort to identify troubled police officers through early warning signs.