Fargo Park District Opens Community Pools With New Guidelines

The district has three indoor pools and five outdoor pools across Fargo.

FARGO, N.D. – Community members are being encouraged to wash their hands regularly and bring their own equipment like towels, sunscreen and water bottles.

Chairs are going to be spaced out to promote social distancing between people.

Guests are not required to wear masks, but are encouraged to.

“Based on capacities, we’re either going up to 50% 250 at the pool. Whatever the lowest number of the two,” Fargo Park District assistant director of programming and facilities Dave Klundt said.

Here is the link to complete list of safety guidelines on our website.