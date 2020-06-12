North Dakota reports 36 new COVID-19 cases Friday
CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 36 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Friday.
Eight counties report new cases including Burleigh, Cass, Grand Forks, LaMoure, McLean, Morton, Richland and Sioux Counties.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 3,016 positive cases, 35 current hospitalizations, 2,573 people recovered and 74 deaths.
Cass County accounts for 2,006 of the total positive cases and 62 of the total deaths.
126,489 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+3,410 total tests from yesterday)
84,164 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,376 unique individuals from yesterday)
81,148 – Total Negative (+1,340 unique individuals from yesterday)
3,016 – Total Positive (+36 unique individuals from yesterday)
1.1% – Daily Positivity Rate**
197 – Total Hospitalized (+4 individuals from yesterday)
35 – Currently Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)
2,573 – Total Recovered (+58 individuals from yesterday)
74 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individuals from yesterday)
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Burleigh County – 6
- Cass County – 22
- Grand Forks County – 2
- LaMoure County – 2
- McLean County – 1
- Morton County – 1
- Richland County – 1
- Sioux County – 1