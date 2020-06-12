North Dakota reports 36 new COVID-19 cases Friday

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 36 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Friday.

Eight counties report new cases including Burleigh, Cass, Grand Forks, LaMoure, McLean, Morton, Richland and Sioux Counties.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 3,016 positive cases, 35 current hospitalizations, 2,573 people recovered and 74 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 2,006 of the total positive cases and 62 of the total deaths.



BY THE NUMBERS

126,489 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+3,410 total tests from yesterday)

84,164 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,376 unique individuals from yesterday)

81,148 – Total Negative (+1,340 unique individuals from yesterday)

3,016 – Total Positive (+36 unique individuals from yesterday)

1.1% – Daily Positivity Rate**

197 – Total Hospitalized (+4 individuals from yesterday)

35 – Currently Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)

2,573 – Total Recovered (+58 individuals from yesterday)

74 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individuals from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY