Grand Forks Public Health encourages tobacco users to set quit date

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–Grand Forks Public Health is among multiple organizations encouraging tobacco and e-cigarette users to set a quit date as a part of It’s Quitting Time.

It’s Quitting Time is a partnership between the North Dakota Department of Health, Tobacco Free North Dakota and various North Dakota local public health units to raise awareness about the dangers of smoking.

The statewide quit week lasts from June 15-21.

Healthcare providers, pharmacists, NDQuits and Grand Forks Public Health are offering services to help tobacco and e-cigarette users develop a quit plan. They will also provide tools, resources and support to ensure a successful quit date.

Tobacco Prevention Coordinator Sarah Odegard said, “A quit plan includes setting a quit date, like during It’s Quitting Time. Removing tobacco products and triggers from the home and work environment, and replacing those items with healthy foods, stress-relieving aids, and reminders of why to start living tobacco-free can help. Informing loved ones can also be very beneficial for additional support and motivation throughout the quitting process.”

Approximately 19.1 percent of adults continue to smoke in North Dakota and according to the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids, smoking causes 1,000 deaths each year in North Dakota.

For more information about setting a quit date, visit ndquits.health.nd.gov.