MN health officials say what may happen if Greater MN has expanded reopening

MINNESOTA – Minnesota health officials say there may have to be additional restrictions for Greater Minnesota to reopen quicker than the Twin Cities metro area.

Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says she doesn’t disagree that there are fewer coronavirus cases in rural Minnesota. She adds the governor would have to look into adding travel restrictions between regions if he were to take a regional approach.

“With the degree of community spread that we have, we have said over and over again that there’s a difference between how much disease is probably circulating in the community and how many laboratory confirmed cases one community might have or not,” Malcolm explained.

The Department of Health has heard from rural Minnesotans who are concerned about travelers who could spread the virus and overwhelm their health care systems.