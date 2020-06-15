North Dakota reports 22 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Monday

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 22 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Monday.

Five counties report new cases including Burleigh, Cass, Grand Forks, Morton and Sioux Counties.

The NDDoH says a previously reported case from Cass County was determined to be from out of state. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases has been adjusted to reflect this.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 3,101 positive cases, 31 current hospitalizations, 2,683 people recovered and 74 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 2,058 of the total positive cases and 62 of the total deaths.



BY THE NUMBERS

133,896 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,025 total tests from yesterday)

87,776 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+896 unique individuals from yesterday)

84,675 – Total Negative (+875 unique individuals from yesterday)

3,101 – Total Positive (+22 unique individuals from yesterday)

1.1% – Daily Positivity Rate**

197 – Total Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)

31 – Currently Hospitalized (-4 individuals from yesterday)

2,683 – Total Recovered (+25 individuals from yesterday)

74 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individuals from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY