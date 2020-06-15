North Dakota reports 22 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Monday
CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 22 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Monday.
Five counties report new cases including Burleigh, Cass, Grand Forks, Morton and Sioux Counties.
The NDDoH says a previously reported case from Cass County was determined to be from out of state. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases has been adjusted to reflect this.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 3,101 positive cases, 31 current hospitalizations, 2,683 people recovered and 74 deaths.
Cass County accounts for 2,058 of the total positive cases and 62 of the total deaths.
133,896 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,025 total tests from yesterday)
87,776 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+896 unique individuals from yesterday)
84,675 – Total Negative (+875 unique individuals from yesterday)
3,101 – Total Positive (+22 unique individuals from yesterday)
1.1% – Daily Positivity Rate**
197 – Total Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)
31 – Currently Hospitalized (-4 individuals from yesterday)
2,683 – Total Recovered (+25 individuals from yesterday)
74 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individuals from yesterday)
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Burleigh County – 2
- Cass County – 15
- Grand Forks County – 2
- Morton County – 2
- Sioux County – 1