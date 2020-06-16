North Dakota To Finish 2nd Round of Long-Term Care COVID-19 Testing

Will Be First State In the Nation To reach That milestone

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota is leading the nation in testing it’s long-term care population.

A second round of testing all staff and residents will be finished by Friday, making the state the first in the nation to reach that milestone.

“Seven days out of the first 14 days in June, we had zero new cases in the state of North Dakota in long-term care among residents,” said Gov. Doug Burgum.

“Anybody whose got a loved in long-term care that’s fantastic news.”

In the first two weeks of June, more than 8,000 long-term care residents and 7,400 staff members were tested.

In the second week of June, 11 residents and 23 staff tested positive for COVID-19.

56 of the state’s 74 virus related deaths have been in long-term care facilities.

Burgum also says the state is investing in more testing equipment to increase testing capacity as students and teachers return to college and schools in the fall.