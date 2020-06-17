North Dakota reports 42 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Wednesday

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 42 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Wednesday.

Nine counties report new cases including Barnes, Burleigh, Cass, Grand Forks, McKenzie, Morton, Sioux, Stutsman and Ward Counties.

Cass County report the most new cases with 17 and Stutsman County the second most with 8.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 3,166 positive cases, 25 current hospitalizations, 2,756 people recovered and 74 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 2,084 of the total positive cases and 62 of the total deaths.



BY THE NUMBERS

140,098 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+4,419 total tests from yesterday)

89,674 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,023 unique individuals from yesterday)

86,508 – Total Negative (+981 unique individuals from yesterday)

3,166 – Total Positive (+42 unique individuals from yesterday)

1.0% – Daily Positivity Rate**

201 – Total Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)

25 – Currently Hospitalized (-1 individuals from yesterday)

2,756 – Total Recovered (+36 individuals from yesterday)

74 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individuals from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY