Red River Zoo offers free admission to healthcare workers and first responders

FARGO, N.D.–Healthcare workers and first responders will receive free admission to the Red River Zoo from June 22 through June 30.

Free admission for all healthcare workers and first responders has been sponsored by Rick Electric, Inc and the Dakotas Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association. Rick Electric and the NECA want to recognize the dedication and hard work of these frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Director Sally Jacobson said, “We want to do our part to thank front-line healthcare workers and first responders for all that they have done for our community throughout this crisis. We hope that a peaceful walk through the Zoo will help show them that their community cares. We are grateful to have business partners like Rick Electric, Inc and the Dakotas Chapter of NECA to help fund important initiatives like this.”

An ID badge or work ID will be required to receive free admission to the zoo.