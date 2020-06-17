Sanford Health Says Uptick in COVID-19 Cases Is Expected As Restrictions Ease

FARGO, N.D. – An infectious disease expert at Sanford says as things start to reopen and people start going out more, the number of cases will slightly rise, but it’s not something that should be concerning.

They say it’s still important for people to wear masks and social distance.

He does not think this is a second wave of COVID-19.

“This is nothing unexpected, I think this is expected of bigger cities that didn’t get hit the first time around. They’ll see an uptick in the cases so, this is not really the second wave, we may see a slight uptick, but this is part of the first wave,” says Infectious Disease Expert at Sanford Health, Avish Nagpal.

Nagpal expects these upticks to last through the summer.