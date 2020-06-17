Team Chip presents $50,000 check to Lend A Hand Up

The group of friends hosts Bowlin' for Colon to fundraise money for the organization in honor of their late friend Maynard "Chip" Johnson

FARGO, N.D. — One group is continuing their tradition of giving back to honor their late friend.

Team chip has come together every year since 2011 to host a benefit for Maynard “Chip” Johnson who was battling colon cancer.

Lend A Hand Up helped them host their first successful event. They raise funds each year at their Bowlin’ for a Colon fundraiser, and give all money raised to the nonprofit.

They presented the check to the organization this year at Drekker Brewing Company, after raising $50,000. That is the most the group has raised since the fundraiser began.

“It’s amazing. Starting out, we thought a little bit here and there. We thought we’d raise a couple thousand,” said Chip’s wife, Mary Johnson. “I Never thought it would get this big. I know Chip is up there smiling.”