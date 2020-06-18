Moorhead Woman Arrested After Chase In Stolen Pickup

CASS CO., N.D. — A reckless driver in a stolen pickup out of Fargo is arrested after a chase on I-94.

Troopers used a PIT maneuver to arrest 23-year-old Olivia Adams of Moorhead.

They got a report around 1:40 this afternoon that a a driver was being reckless and nearly striking other vehicles near Buffalo.

Adams fled from troopers at a high rate of speed before she was stopped.

She was jailed for DUI, driving under suspension, fleeing, unauthorized use of a vehicle and reckless endangerment.