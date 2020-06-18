North Dakota reports 29 new COVID-19 and 1 death Thursday
CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 29 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Thursday.
Eight counties report new cases including Barnes, Cass, Grand Forks, Rolette, Sargent, Sioux, Stark and Ward Counties.
A man in his 60s with underlying health conditions from Cass County died.
The NDDoH says a previously reported case from Cass County was determined to be from out of state. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases has been adjusted to reflect this.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 3,193 positive cases, 26 current hospitalizations, 2,809 people recovered and 75 deaths.
Cass County accounts for 2,091 of the total positive cases and 63 of the total deaths.
144,282 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+4,193 total tests from yesterday)
90,654 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+980 unique individuals from yesterday)
87,461 – Total Negative (+953 unique individuals from yesterday)
3,193 – Total Positive (+29 unique individuals from yesterday)
0.7% – Daily Positivity Rate**
208 – Total Hospitalized (+7 individuals from yesterday)
26 – Currently Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)
2,809 – Total Recovered (+53 individuals from yesterday)
75 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individuals from yesterday
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Barnes County – 5
- Cass County – 9
- Grand Forks County – 6
- Rolette County – 1
- Sargent County – 1
- Sioux County – 3
- Stark County – 2
- Ward County – 2