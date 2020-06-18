North Dakota reports 29 new COVID-19 and 1 death Thursday

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 29 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Thursday.

Eight counties report new cases including Barnes, Cass, Grand Forks, Rolette, Sargent, Sioux, Stark and Ward Counties.

A man in his 60s with underlying health conditions from Cass County died.

The NDDoH says a previously reported case from Cass County was determined to be from out of state. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases has been adjusted to reflect this.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 3,193 positive cases, 26 current hospitalizations, 2,809 people recovered and 75 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 2,091 of the total positive cases and 63 of the total deaths.



BY THE NUMBERS

144,282 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+4,193 total tests from yesterday)

90,654 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+980 unique individuals from yesterday)

87,461 – Total Negative (+953 unique individuals from yesterday)

3,193 – Total Positive (+29 unique individuals from yesterday)

0.7% – Daily Positivity Rate**

208 – Total Hospitalized (+7 individuals from yesterday)

26 – Currently Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)

2,809 – Total Recovered (+53 individuals from yesterday)

75 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individuals from yesterday

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY