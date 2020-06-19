Century and West Acres Cinemas not among Marcus Theatres reopening Friday

FARGO, N.D.–Marcus Theatres is reopening six theatres on Friday, but movie goers in North Dakota and Minnesota will have to wait a little longer.

The theatres reopening include Marcus Ridge, Renaissance, BistroPlex and Valley Grand Cinemas in Wisconsin, Majestic Cinema of Omaha in Nebraska and Roswell Movie Tavern in Georgia.

The theatres reopening Friday will have enhanced protocols in place that will help Marcus Theatres fine-tune phased reopenings of theatres in other states.

Chairman, President and CEO of Marcus Theatres Rolando Rodriguez said, “We continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of Marcus Theatres and Movie Tavern by Marcus guests and associates, and have been very thoughtful about the reopening process we are implementing. We know people are eager to return to theatres for movies on the big screen provided they feel confident that we’ve created a safe and comfortable environment – and that consumer confidence is very important to us. The steps are in place, associates are trained, and we are now ready and excited to welcome guests back.”

Marcus Theatres’ guidelines for when theatres reopen can be found here.