What to expect when Marcus Theatres reopen

Reopening dates for West Acres Cinema and Century Cinema have not been announced yet.

FARGO, N.D.–Marcus Theatres has released its reopening guidelines for theatres across the Midwest including West Acres and Century Cinemas in Fargo.

Anyone feeling ill is asked to remain home. Refunds may be provided if necessary. Social distancing is required and face masks are encouraged.

Theatres will be equipped with plexiglass in certain areas as well as hand sanitizer throughout the facility. Touchless faucets, soap dispensers and towel dispensers will also be installed.

Prior to arriving at the theatre guests are encouraged to purchase tickets and place concession orders ahead of time.

Groups that reserve seats will be allowed to sit together, but capacity is limited and two seats will be left empty between each group.

After each movie, guests are asked to avoid congregating in the lobby and dispose of all trash upon exiting the auditorium.

Marcus Theatres said, “We are ready and excited to fill the theatres with the smell of freshly-made popcorn and begin welcoming back associates and guests in a safe and responsible way.”

Reopening dates for West Acres Cinema and Century Cinema have not been announced yet. A list of guidelines and theatres can be found here.