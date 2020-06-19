Essentia Health updates its visitor policy for hospitals, clinics

Patients will be allowed one adult visitor at a time.

FARGO, N.D.–Essentia Health has updated its visitor policy for clinics, hospitals and procedural patient care areas.

Effective immediately, patients will be allowed one adult visitor at a time between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily.

Patients that test positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed visitors except in end-of-life circumstances.

Visitors will be required to wear masks, be screened for COVID-19 and use designated entrances. Any symptomatic visitors will not be admitted in.

A detailed outline of the visitor policy and exceptions can be found at essentiahealth.org/covid19.