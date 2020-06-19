Fargo and Moorhead Mayors sign proclamation delcaring Juneteenth a city holiday

FARGO, N.D.–Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney and Moorhead Mayor Johnathan Judd signed a proclamation declaring June 19 as “Juneteenth 2020.

Mayor Mahoney delivered the proclamation to the organizers of the Juneteenth March in Island Park Friday morning.

The proclamation declares Juneteenth a city holiday in Fargo and Moorhead. The holiday celebrates the abolishment of slavery in the United States and the further progress needed to reach racial equality.

Mayor Mahoney said he has scheduled a meeting with OneFargo and Black Lives Matter on Wednesday, June 24 to discuss the issues important to both groups.

The full proclamation can be viewed here.