North Dakota reports 33 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death Friday
CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 33 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Friday.
Ten counties report new cases including Burleigh, Cass, Dunn, Grand Forks, McHenry, McKenzie, Pierce, Sioux, Stark and Ward Counties.
A womman in her 90s with underlying health conditions from Cass County died.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 3,226 positive cases, 26 current hospitalizations, 2,840 people recovered and 76 deaths.
Cass County accounts for 2,104 of the total positive cases and 64 of the total deaths.
148,099 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+3,819 total tests from yesterday)
92,606 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,952 unique individuals from yesterday)
89,380 – Total Negative (+1,919 unique individuals from yesterday)
3,226 – Total Positive (+33 unique individuals from yesterday)
0.9% – Daily Positivity Rate**
210 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)
26 – Currently Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)
2,840 – Total Recovered (+31 individuals from yesterday)
76 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Burleigh County – 8
- Cass County – 13
- Dunn County – 1
- Grand Forks County – 2
- McHenry County – 1
- McKenzie County – 1
- Pierce County – 1
- Sioux County – 2
- Stark County – 3
- Ward County – 1