North Dakota reports 33 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death Friday

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 33 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Friday.

Ten counties report new cases including Burleigh, Cass, Dunn, Grand Forks, McHenry, McKenzie, Pierce, Sioux, Stark and Ward Counties.

A womman in her 90s with underlying health conditions from Cass County died.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 3,226 positive cases, 26 current hospitalizations, 2,840 people recovered and 76 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 2,104 of the total positive cases and 64 of the total deaths.



BY THE NUMBERS

148,099 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+3,819 total tests from yesterday)

92,606 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,952 unique individuals from yesterday)

89,380 – Total Negative (+1,919 unique individuals from yesterday)

3,226 – Total Positive (+33 unique individuals from yesterday)

0.9% – Daily Positivity Rate**

210 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)

26 – Currently Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)

2,840 – Total Recovered (+31 individuals from yesterday)

76 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY