Wrong-Way Driver Causes Deadly Crash, Kills 4

It happened just before 10 Saturday night in Richfield, Minnesota

RICHFIELD, Minn. — A wrong-way crash in the Twin Cities on I-35W late Saturday kills four people, including two from South Dakota, and injures one.

The wrong-way driver identified as 21-year-old Alfredo Torres, of St. Paul, was killed.

Dead in the other vehicle were the driver, 25-year-old Briana Vazquez, of Watertown, South Dakota; along with 28-year-old Hassan Abdulmalik, of Bloomington, and 27-year-old Tyler Fried, of Vermillion, South Dakota.

A third passenger, 25-year-old Alaura Fried, of Lakeville, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.