Food Network Host Guy Fieri Spotted In Moorhead

The Moorhead Police Department posted a picture of an officer posing with the "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" host

MOORHEAD, Minn. — There’s plenty of buzz over a celebrity sighting in Moorhead.

Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” Host Guy Fieri was outside of Sol Ave. Kitchen and Junkyard Brewing Company early this afternoon.

The Moorhead Police Department posted this picture of one of its officers and the television host.

The department says its “one of those “perks of the job” kind of days.”

Moorhead teen Addie Loerzel also got her chance to take her picture with Fieri shortly before he left.

Her mom calls her a “mega fan.” Two years ago, the mother-daughter duo posted a picture at Jay’s Smokin’ BBQ in Moorhead, asking the host to visit.

It’s unclear how long Fieri will stay in town.