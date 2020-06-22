North Dakota reports 25 new cases and no new deaths Monday

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 25 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Monday.

Nine counties report new cases including Burleigh, Cass, Cavalier, Dunn, Grand Forks, Ramsey, Richland, Sioux and Ward Counties.

Sioux County reports the most new cases with 7 and Cass County the second most with 5.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 3,313 positive cases, 31 current hospitalizations, 2,952 people recovered and 77 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 2,138 of the total positive cases and 64 of the total deaths.



BY THE NUMBERS

158,199 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,227 total tests from yesterday)

97,453 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,280 unique individuals from yesterday)

94,140 – Total Negative (+1,255 unique individuals from yesterday)

3,313 – Total Positive (+25 unique individuals from yesterday)

1.1% – Daily Positivity Rate**

218 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)

31 – Currently Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)

2,952 – Total Recovered (+42 individuals from yesterday)

77 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY