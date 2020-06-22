Northern Plains Botanic Garden Society looking for volunteers

Every Monday and Thursday, people can come out and try their hand at gardening, even if they have no experience.

FARGO, N.D. – The Northern Plains Botanic Garden Society is looking for volunteers to come try something new and help build ‘the jewel of Fargo’

Every Monday and Thursday, people can come out and try their hand at gardening, even if they have no experience.

The society also has projects like their edible garden, which they say needs volunteers for things other then gardening, like excavation and construction.

The garden recently opened their Alphabet garden after volunteers and part-time workers helped rejuvenate it.

“People are very friendly and helpful, and of course we have to accommodate people with physical distancing due to COVID-19, but it’s still a good social opportunity,” said Lisa Brown, a member of the Northern Plains Botanic Garden Society

The garden is open to the public, but they are asking that if you do visit, please stay on the paths.