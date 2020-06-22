Sawyer Brown to perform at The Lights in West Fargo in August

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

WEST FARGO, N.D.–Country group Sawyer Brown will be performing at The lights on Thursday, August 6.

EPIC Events announced the concert will begin at 7 p.m. Chris Hawkey and Green Light Night will open for Sawyer Brown.

Sawyer Brown has released 23 studio albums since 1980 and charted more than 50 singles. They have also taken home CMA, ACM, CMT and MCN awards.

Chris Hawkey is a country singer and co-host of the Powertrip Morning Show based in Minneapolis and Green Light Night is a regional band.

Tickets are all General Admission and will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. The concert will happen rain or shine so tickets are non-refundable.

More information about the show and tickets can be found at epiceventsnd.com.