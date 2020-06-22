Search for missing Wheaton man who needs daily medication continues

WHEATON, Minn. – A Wheaton, Minnesota man has been missing since Wednesday and rescue teams still haven’t found him.

“We are missing him so much, it was a really hard Father’s Day, a really hard Father’s Day,” said his daughter, Carrie McCoy.

Terry McCoy loves to fish, drink coffee and work on his farm, but most importantly, he loves his family and his two pet geese.

McCoy has been missing since Wednesday. He was last seen near his home in Wheaton, hanging up flyers for an upcoming auction.

McCoy recently had two surgeries making it difficult for him to walk, but according to his daughter he’s strong, even if he is a little fragile.

She is urging anybody who saw or spoke to McCoy recently to call the sheriff’s office as her father has a stint in his heart that he needs to take medication for daily.

She also says McCoy has not been suffering or diagnosed with any issues that could cause him to wander off.

“This is so out of character for him, this is out of his daily routine, totally,” said Carrie.

The case is unusual, as both of McCoy’s vehicles are still at his home and his keys, wallet, and personal belongings are still in his house.

The Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, with help from the Minnesota BCA, State Highway Department, and several other search and rescue organizations, searched around McCoy’s home on Sunday, but were unable to find him.

“We’ll probably be lining up another search in the future into expanded areas just in the event that Terry may have wandered a little bit further then we all expected,” said Traverse County Sheriff Trevor J. Wright.

Terry is beloved by the community, and that showed when hundreds of people showed up to help with search and rescue efforts.

It’s something he would do if anybody else in his community went missing.

“He would go out of his way for anybody,” said Carrie.

“We just don’t know, and we would love the public’s assistance if they’ve had any contact with him. We’re all hoping for the best with this case,” said Wright.

Terry McCoy is 68-years-old, six feet tall, weighs 250 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about Terry McCoy call the Traverse County Sheriff’s Office at 320-422-7800.