West Fargo Man Sentenced In “Lie & Try” Case

72-year-old Robert Johnson lied about his criminal record while trying to buy a weapon

FARGO, N.D. — A West Fargo man gets five months in prison in a “lie and try” case.

U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley says 72-year-old Robert Johnson lied about his criminal record while trying to buy a weapon.

He was sentenced in March to serve four months for a federal tax conviction.

About a week later, Johnson tried to buy a semi-automatic weapon and claimed he hadn’t been convicted.

Johnson was arrested and Monday pleaded guilty to the federal weapon charge and was sentenced.