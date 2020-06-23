32 Below to open Jimmie Allen concert in West Fargo August 8

WEST FARGO, N.D.–Jimmie Allen is scheduled to perform at The Lights in West Fargo on August 8.

Country artists Matt Stell and Fargo native 32 Below will open for Allen.

Jimmie Allen received his first ACM nomination for New Male Artists of the Year in 2019 and became the first black artist to launch a career with two consecutive number 1 hits on country radio. His current single “This is Us” was the most added song at country radio in its first week.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. and tickets go on sale on Friday. The concert will happen rain or shine so tickets are nonrefundable.