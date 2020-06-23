Nature Of The North Reopens in Moorhead

The store is a hub for all things nature.

MOORHEAD, Minn.- Nature of the North is the first retail rock climbing and bouldering outlet in the metro.

They’ll plan a perfect outdoor trip for your group.

Due to COVID-19, they weren’t able to do the grand opening they were hoping for.

They say the support and patience from the community has made the wait worth it.

The store opened on Monday with some guidelines in place.

“Face masks are required at all times. We also have hand sanitation stations. One as you first enter the front door, and one as you enter the climbing area. We’re currently under 25% capacity restrictions. So, that puts us at 11 people,” says Founder of Nature of the North, Jon Walters

The store is only letting members into the facility. Memberships are $50 a month.