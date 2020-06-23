Sen. Klobuchar Says Marches Are “A Moment In Time Like No Other”

Klobuchar says an important piece to adressing the issue is making sure we have economic justice in the country.

WASHINGTON, D.C – Minnesota Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar says this is not an issue only affecting big cities like Minneapolis or New York, but many locations across the nation, including the F-M metro, that want to see a change in policing.

Klobuchar acknowledges the good police officers, but says there are also people within police departments that don’t meet the standards to be working in law enforcement.

“I think a lot of this is putting standards in place that will make sure that people like Derek Chauvin aren’t allowed to be on police forces, so, that’s what a lot of the discussion is now and what you see going out there with marchers,” Klobuchar said.

