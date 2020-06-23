Software issue delays Tuesday’s COVID-19 test results
CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health says a software issue with the Electronic Lab Reporting System has delayed most of Tuesday’s COVID-19 test results.
The issue has since been resolved, but the numbers affected will not be reported until Wednesday.
The numbers that were able to be recorded show seven new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota and one new death.
Five counties report new cases including Cass, Cavalier, Foster, Renville and Ward counties.
A Cass County woman in her 40s with underlying health conditions died.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 3,320 positive cases, 28 current hospitalizations, 3,008 people recovered and 78 deaths.
Cass County accounts for 2,146 of the total positive cases and 65 of the total deaths.
158,526 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+327 total tests from yesterday)
97,553 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+100 unique individuals from yesterday)
94,233 – Total Negative (+93 unique individuals from yesterday)
3,320 – Total Positive (+7 unique individuals from yesterday)
2.1% – Daily Positivity Rate**
218 – Total Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)
28 – Currently Hospitalized (-3 individuals from yesterday)
3,008 – Total Recovered (+56 individuals from yesterday)
78 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Cass County – 3
- Cavalier County – 1
- Foster County – 1
- Renville County – 1
- Ward County – 1