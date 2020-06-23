Software issue delays Tuesday’s COVID-19 test results

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health says a software issue with the Electronic Lab Reporting System has delayed most of Tuesday’s COVID-19 test results.

The issue has since been resolved, but the numbers affected will not be reported until Wednesday.

The numbers that were able to be recorded show seven new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota and one new death.

Five counties report new cases including Cass, Cavalier, Foster, Renville and Ward counties.

A Cass County woman in her 40s with underlying health conditions died.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 3,320 positive cases, 28 current hospitalizations, 3,008 people recovered and 78 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 2,146 of the total positive cases and 65 of the total deaths.



BY THE NUMBERS

158,526 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+327 total tests from yesterday)

97,553 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+100 unique individuals from yesterday)

94,233 – Total Negative (+93 unique individuals from yesterday)

3,320 – Total Positive (+7 unique individuals from yesterday)

2.1% – Daily Positivity Rate**

218 – Total Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)

28 – Currently Hospitalized (-3 individuals from yesterday)

3,008 – Total Recovered (+56 individuals from yesterday)

78 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY