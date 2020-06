WATCH LIVE: Gov. Burgum to provide COVID-19 update

BISMARCK, N.D.–Gov. Doug Burgum is holding a press briefing Tuesday to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Burgum will be joined by Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, adjunct general of the North Dakota National Guard and Director of the Department of Emergency Services.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 3,320 positive cases, 28 current hospitalizations, 3,008 people recovered and 78 deaths.