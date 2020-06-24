NDSU distributes more than $3 million to students

Eligible students were able to apply for a grant up to $6,000

FARGO, N.D.–Students at North Dakota State University have received $3,359,788 as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

The funds were distributed to 7,874 students starting May 14. Eligible students were able to apply for a grant up to $6,000.

In order to be eligible for the grants, students must meet the following requirements:

Enrolled at least half-time in the spring semester as of March 27, 2020 in a degree-seeking program

Title IV eligible and qualified to receive financial aid from federal government

Not enrolled in an online program for the 2020 spring semester

Karin Hegstad, associate vice president for finance and administration, said, “My hope is that these funds help lighten some of the financial burdens that came with the changes endured because of COVID-19. We take pride in carefully evaluating eligibility of each student and distributing the appropriate funds as efficiently as possible. The success and well-being of our students is of utmost importance to us.”

NDSU plans to distribute an additional $500,000 to students this summer.