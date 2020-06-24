New Grand Forks Mayor Cuts City Relations Officer

Mayor Brandon Bochenski has terminated the contract of Pete Haga

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The new mayor of Grand Forks is making budget cuts just hours after being sworn in.

Mayor Brandon Bochenski has terminated the contract of Pete Haga, Community/Government Relations Officer for the city.

He says it was a necessary decision to further his initiatives to be a full-time mayor and to lower administrative costs at City Hall.

Haga served the city in various roles for 23 years. He offered to forgo the contractual 90 days of guaranteed employment following the new mayor taking office.