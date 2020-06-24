North Dakota reports 42 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 42 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The new cases include results from Tuesday that were delayed due to a software issue with the Electronic Lab Reporting System.

Ten counties report new cases including Burleigh, Cass, Grand Forks, McKenzie, Morton, Pembina, Ramsey, Ransom, Sioux and Walsh counties.

Cass County reports the most new cases with 18 and Burleigh County the second most with 12

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 3,362 positive cases, 27 current hospitalizations, 3,044 people recovered and 78 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 2,165 of the total positive cases and 65 of the total deaths.



BY THE NUMBERS

162,468 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+3,945 total tests from yesterday)

98,689 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,136 unique individuals from yesterday)

95,327 – Total Negative (+1,094 unique individuals from yesterday)

3,362 – Total Positive (+42 unique individuals from yesterday)

1.1% – Daily Positivity Rate**

219 – Total Hospitalized (+1 individual from yesterday)

27 – Currently Hospitalized (-1 individuals from yesterday)

3,044 – Total Recovered (+36 individuals from yesterday)

78 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individuals from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY