Social Distancing: Enjoying A Drink

Plus, The Floor Is Lava In The Latest Social Distancing Guilty Pleasure Show

Tuesday, I asked you how you’re lightening things up and trying to have some fun during the pandemic while trying to be safe.

I went to the zoo. It was outdoors with plenty of space for social distancing.

Joel sent this pic of how his dog is enjoying the pandemic. He’s just enjoying a drink in the yard. He said his neighbor has perfect timing and snapped the pic. Thanks for sending it in. The dog, Hawkins, looks like an awesome social distance pal.

Of course a lot of us are riding out social distancing on our couches streaming stuff. Did you know Netflix got nearly 16 million new subscribers during the first quarter of 2020?

And they’re not running out of new stuff to watch, even if the premise of their new shows may seem like they’re scraping the bottom of the idea barrel.

I checked out their new game show that dropped last week. It’s called “The Floor is Lava”, and you can probably guess how the show goes. Teams have to get from one end of the room to the other without touching the floor, er, lava, or orange water.

In the first 15 minutes, I thought this show was so stupid. They tried to ratchet up the drama to eleven and it felt like it took forever for people to make decisions in the room.

But the cheesiness actually won me over. I ended up way too invested in whether or not they would make it.

Plus my favorite part, when someone does fall in, you just never see them again. They don’t get out of the water. It’s like the lava actually got them.

Now I kinda want to arrange a bunch of chairs and tables in my living room and give it a go.

I’ve been sharing my streaming choices periodically over the last few months. Let me know what you’re watching! Now is the time to whittle that watch list down.

Let me know on Facebook and Twitter.