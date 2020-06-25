LIVE – Staying Safe During Mosquito Season

FARGO, ND – It looks like Mosquito season is here, and it’s here with a vengeance.

On Tuesday, traps around the Metro were averaging just over 38 mosquitoes per trap, prompting vector control to start spraying last night. When they checked those traps again last night, they saw that number had tripled, to a little over 127 mosquitoes per trap.

Cass County Vector Control will be spraying again tonight, at 8:10 PM.

This time they will be targetting rural areas in Cass County, in which most of the traps are over the threshold they use for spraying.

“We are very data driven, our traps are really the core metric of the things that trigger our responses when it comes to establishing the need for a truck mounted spray or an aerial spray, and we recently exceeded that metric, that threshold, and that threshold is 35 female mosquitoes per trap per night,” said Ben Prather, Director of Cass County Vector Control.

The last thing we want is for anybody to get bit, so we do have some tips for you courtesy of the CDC.