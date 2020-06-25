Minnesota Counties & Towns To Share Nearly $900 Million In Relief Funding

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Nearly $900 million in relief is going out to Minnesota counties and cities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

$841 million will be distributed to counties, cities, and towns to support local government coronavirus relief efforts.

The money can be used to support local government services as well as grants to businesses, hospitals, and people impacted by COVID-19.

The money is based on a per capita formula.

$12 million will go to food shelves and food banks to help combat hunger.

The funding was authorized under the federal CARES act.

Dilworth Representative Paul Marquart was the chief author of a bill that guided how this money is being handed out.