Moorhead Mayor Johnathan Judd Hosts Talk About Inequality And Racism

Some of the churches involved include Good Shepherd, Grace United Methodist, Our Saviors and Relevant Life.

MOORHEAD MINN. — Moorhead Mayor Johnathan Judd and church leaders are talking about inequality and racism.

The mayor took questions over Facebook Live about advice and question on how to help solve issues they see around the F-M area.

Judd says the region faces multiple challenges but through unity we can overcome any obstacles.

He encourages people to get more involved in their community and get to know each other more.

“Look at our communities, take a walk through our city, you will see and want to question, which you should from an equity perspective. Why do we have more diversity in certain neighborhoods and not others?,”Judd said.

