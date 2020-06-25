NDSU To Have In-Person Classes In The Fall, Masks Will Be Required

The school will be maintaining its initially planned start date of August 24.

FARGO, N.D. – On Thursday morning, NDSU received a grant of nearly $20 million dollars that will help the school set up a COVID-19 plan.

The university says that without the money, online classes might have resumed for another semester.

“I couldn’t be more excited because everything else would’ve been suboptimal and a real let down for our students as well as our faculty and staff. Everyone wants to be back to normal and we’re going to get as close to that as we possibly can,” says NDSU President Dean Dean Bresciani.

Some of the funds will be used to introduce a hybrid system known as the HyFlex Educational Model.

The system allows students and faculty who are vulnerable, in isolation or quarantine, to still have as close to a normal classroom experience as possible.

“We’re also doing a lot of training for faculty. Providing faculty and staff with equipment to work at home if they need to work at home, providing cleaning materials around the campus, shielding for faculty and staff so that they’re protected. A lot of advertising and promotion for students to take care of themselves. They will be required to wear a face mask,” he says.

NDSU says students will not have to show proof of health concerns in order to take classes remotely.

“Our students want to be in the classroom and our staff want to be in the classroom. So, we don’t think there is a reason to put them through a test to prove that you aren’t feeling well or you’re being quarantined,” President Bresciani adds.

The school is going through the curriculum to see if it will have to split classes in order to meet state guidelines.