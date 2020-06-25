NDSU to implement hybrid education model for fall semester

Students should regularly check their NDSU email for updates.

FARGO, N.D.–North Dakota State University was recently approved for a grant to help implement a hybrid system known as the HyFlex Education Model for fall semester.

The HyFlex uses technology to allow students to take classes remotely in as “normal” a manner as possible.

NDSU says it hopes the majority of students will choose to take classes in-person, but understands that some students are vulnerable and require remote teaching. Students will be allowed to choose whether to take in-person or remote classes at the start of the semester. Students that start with in-person classes will be allowed to switch to remote learning as the semester progresses.

NDSU also received funding to help provide safety precautions on campus. The funding go towards cleaning supplies, sanitizing stations, touchless equipment, PPE, plexiglass shields and more.

When fall semester begins, students on campus will be asked to wear face masks and social distance.

NDSU will provide additional details about HyFlex as the summer progresses. Students should regularly check their NDSU email for updates.