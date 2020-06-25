North Dakota reports 32 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Thursday

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 32 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Thursday.

Twelve counties report new cases including Burleigh, Cass, Grand Forks, McKenzie, Morton, Richland, Rolette, Sargent, Stark, Walsh, Ward and Williams counties.

Cass County and Grand Forks County report the most new cases with seven each.

The NDDoH says a previously reported case in Ramsey County was determined to be from out of state. The total number of positive cases has been updated to reflect this.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 3,393 positive cases, 25 current hospitalizations, 3,064 people recovered and 78 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 2,171 of the total positive cases and 65 of the total deaths.



BY THE NUMBERS

165,430 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,967 total tests from yesterday)

99,444 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+755 unique individuals from yesterday)

96,051 – Total Negative (+724 unique individuals from yesterday)

3,393 – Total Positive (+32 unique individuals from yesterday)

After investigation it was found that a previous case from Ramsey County was from out of state.

1.1% – Daily Positivity Rate**

222 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individual from yesterday)

25 – Currently Hospitalized (-2 individuals from yesterday)

3,064 – Total Recovered (+20 individuals from yesterday)

78 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY