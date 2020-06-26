Garth Brooks Drive In Concert On Saturday At Red River Valley Fairgrounds

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Garth Brooks will be performing live in West Fargo, Vegas and dozens of other major cities at the same time on Saturday.

The drive-in show will run at 7:00 and 11:00 pm at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds.

People are being asked to stay in their cars but they are allowed to go grab concessions, make a stop into the beer garden or sit in their truck bed.

The gates open at 5:00 and it’s first come, first serve so get there early.

“We’re trying to give everyone a little bit of everything that you would experience at a normal concert while still being safe and still practicing the social distancing and keeping everyone healthy,” Red River Valley Fair Association Breann Lenzmeier said.

Click here to buy tickets