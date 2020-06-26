Moorhead Police Department to offer virtual Summer Youth Program

MOORHEAD, Minn.–The Moorhead Police Department is looking for kids ages 8-12 interested in taking part in the free Summer Youth Program.

The program was started over 30 years ago and provides kids with fun activities every week.

The Summer Youth Program will be held virtually this year on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning July 7. School Resource Officers will have fun, educational and informative events planned from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on program days.

Kids interested will be required to have a device that can access Zoom. Registration is required and only 200 kids will be accepted to the program.

The registration form can be found at moorheadpal.org.