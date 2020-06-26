North Dakota reports 29 new COVID-19 cases Friday

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 29 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Friday.

Twelve counties report new cases including Burleigh, Cass, Grand Forks, Hettinger, Morton, Mountrail, Sargent, Sioux, Stark, Stutsman, Ward and Williams counties.

Cass County reports the most new cases with ten and Burleigh County the second most with six.

The NDDoH says a previously reported case in Sioux County was determined to be a duplicate. The total number of positive cases has been updated to reflect this.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 3,421 positive cases, 23 current hospitalizations, 3,090 people recovered and 78 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 2,181 of the total positive cases and 65 of the total deaths.



BY THE NUMBERS

169,838 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+4,411 total tests from yesterday)

100,886 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,442 unique individuals from yesterday)

97,465 – Total Negative (+1,414 unique individuals from yesterday)

3,421 – Total Positive (+29 unique individuals from yesterday)

0.7% – Daily Positivity Rate**

222 – Total Hospitalized (+0 individual from yesterday)

23 – Currently Hospitalized (-2 individuals from yesterday)

3,090 – Total Recovered (+26 individuals from yesterday)

78 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY