Social Distancing: Help With Hair

It's Either Sport A Mullet Or Get A Home Haircut

I’ve put something off for too long during the pandemic. And it’s getting to the point where I have to do something. I’m talking about hair.

It’s been more than four months since I’ve gotten a cut. Check out the clip of me in late February right after my last cut. Everything’s looking nice and tight.

Now, it’s getting almost impossible to keep it all contained, and once you get to the back things just fall apart. We’re quickly approaching mullet town.

But even though hair salons are open on both sides of the river, I’m not quite ready to go to one.

So I’m doing something that might be even riskier, I’m letting my girlfriend cut it this weekend. She is very excited, but she has no experience cutting hair. I’m not sure how to feel about it. But she’s eager to go, so it’s gonna happen.

Over the last few months I’ve been asking for your social distancing tips, animal videos, recipes, streaming choices. All sorts of stuff. This is my most important ask ever.

Please, please send me any hair cutting tips if you have them. Send me useful YouTube videos. Or maybe a link to a good wig for sale if things go south.

