Tri-College University receives donation to help fund youth program

FARGO, N.D.–Tri-College University received a $6,673.31 donation from the local Phi Delta Kappa that will help fund the Walk Into My Future youth program.

The program, founded in 2018, invites kids in grades K-5 to visit one of the Tri-College campuses and experience hands-on learning from professors and local business partners.

Tri-College University Provost Tim Flakoll said, “Investing in our youth and education will help open doors and create a brighter future for our next generation. With their help these kids will have a better life.”

Local partners that help with the Walk Into My Future Program include Fargo Schools Foundation, YMCA, Boys and Girls Club of the Red River Valley and business and agency partners.