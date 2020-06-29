North Dakota reports 47 new cases and no new deaths Monday

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 47 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Monday.

Eight counties report new cases including Burleigh, Cass, Grand Forks, Morton, Mountrail, Oliver, Sioux, Ward counties.

Cass County reports the most new cases with 26 and Burleigh County the second most with nine.

The NDDoH says three previously reported cases in Burleigh, Cass and Grand Forks Counties were determined to be from out of state. The total number of positive cases has been updated to reflect this.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 3,539 positive cases, 25 current hospitalizations, 3,163 people recovered and 79 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 2,233 of the total positive cases and 66 of the total deaths.



BY THE NUMBERS

180,588 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+3,368 total tests from yesterday)

105,691 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,766 unique individuals from yesterday)

102,152 – Total Negative (+1,722 unique individuals from yesterday)

3,539 – Total Positive (+47 unique individuals from yesterday)

1.4% – Daily Positivity Rate**

227 – Total Hospitalized (+1 individual from yesterday)

25 – Currently Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)

3,163 – Total Recovered (+24 individuals from yesterday)

79 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY